Pasta lovers, rejoice! There’s a way for you to wash one less bulky kitchen tool the next time you boil up your favorite bowl of carb-filled bliss. This Mac Belk Clip-On Strainer is a one-size-fits-all solution to the colander, and it’s on sale on Amazon today for $10. Since it’s made from bendy silicone, this mean green machine will adjust to any size pot or pan. Simply clip it to the edges, pour, and — *chef’s kiss* — enjoy.