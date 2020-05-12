Take the Next Step in Completing Your Home Office With $80 off This Canon Printer



Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet | $120 | B&H Photo

With things as they are right now, hopefully you’re able to stay safe at home until this blows over. With that, though, you might be missing things like that sweet, free office printer paper. This won’t solve that, but if you’ve needed to whip up some docs or just get some shipping labels out the door, having a printer at home can help. Right now, Canon’s Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet is down to just $120 at B&H Photo, a savings of $80.

