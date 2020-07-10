It's all consuming.
Take the Guesswork Out of Home Improvement With a Stud Finder for $22

Quentyn Kennemer
Tacklife Stud Finder | $22 | Amazon | Use code U3Z5PDCF + Clip on-site coupon 
Graphic: Tacklife
If you have some wall-hammering projects to manage, a stud finder is invaluable. It saves you time and money, and you won’t accidentally hang something heavy on a glorified wall of paper mache. Tacklife has a unit that uses light and sound to alert you precisely when you’ve hit support beam paydirt, and it’s down to just $22 with coupon code U3Z5PDCF and a coupon clip at Amazon.

More than just stud-finding, this thing can also test moisture content of wood and building material, finding electrical wiring, and detect metals embedded within walls.

