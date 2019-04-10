Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Man, today is a great day to be a Nintendo Switch owner. The classic JRPG, Tales of Vesperia, is down to just $35 for the console. Fans have ranked this particular go-around as one of the best and it was upgraded when ported to the Nintendo Switch, too.

Mike Fahey says he was riveted from the get-go, thanks to the game’s “outstanding characters, compelled by the dynamic real-time battle system and carried along by the narrative’s excellent pacing, I burned through the 50-hour game in a weekend (I didn’t have twin boy children back then). It left me wanting more.”

Seems worth $35, no?