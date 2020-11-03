Take Stunning Photos of The Moments That Matter With a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera, $300 Off

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera | $499 | Adorama
The holidays are upon us. Take some stunning photos as keepsakes with a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera. It’s $499, which is $300 off the original list price and has about 24.2 million pixels, and can shoot about 6fps. You can also record up to 15 minutes of 4K video. The kit includes the actual camera, two filter sets, a cleaning kit, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. What are you waiting for?