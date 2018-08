YnM 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and you can score a 15-pounder for just $70 today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.