I realize paying $50 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take Skyrim With You Everywhere - Now Down to $50 On Nintendo Switch
