For a 27 year old (approximate guess) game, Skyrim has been remarkably stubborn about going on sale on Nintendo Switch. We saw it drop to $30 briefly during Black Friday, but if you didn’t pull the trigger then, you’ve been lucky to find it for less than $50. Today on Amazon though, you can score a copy for $45.

You could certainly argue that’s still too much for a game that you probably already own on four other systems, but he, it’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!