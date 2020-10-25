Take Scary Movie Nights to the Next Level This Halloween With a $500 Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K Smart TV

Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K Full Array HDR Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K HDR Smart TV | $500 | Best Buy

We have a few days left in October, and for some of you that means you’re using this time to watch lots of scary movies. For me, I’m sticking with Hocus Pocus and other less intense seasonal fare.

Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, this Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K smart tv is a lovely choice to watch it on. You can get it for $150 off right now at Best Buy, bringing it down to $500. While Sharp is not as popular of a brand as Samsung, LG, and other television manufacturers, it’s going to be hard to find a lower-priced 4K smart tv of this size right now.