Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Take Scary Movie Nights to the Next Level This Halloween With a $500 Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K Smart TV

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
293
Save
Sharp AQUOS 70&quot; Class 4K Full Array HDR Smart TV | $500 | Best Buy
Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K Full Array HDR Smart TV | $500 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sharp AQUOS 70" Class 4K HDR Smart TV | $500 | Best Buy

We have a few days left in October, and for some of you that means you’re using this time to watch lots of scary movies. For me, I’m sticking with Hocus Pocus and other less intense seasonal fare.

Advertisement

Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, this Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K smart tv is a lovely choice to watch it on. You can get it for $150 off right now at Best Buy, bringing it down to $500. While Sharp is not as popular of a brand as Samsung, LG, and other television manufacturers, it’s going to be hard to find a lower-priced 4K smart tv of this size right now.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

No-Rinse Detergent Will Make You Want To Hand Wash Everything

Le Creuset Stoneware, Kettles, and Cast Iron Items Are Up to 30% Off Today

Let’s Hear It for the Best Vibrators to Stimulate Your Days at Home