If you want to fix your own phones, tablets, and other small gadgets, iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit has everything you need to get started. We’re talking precision screwdrivers, yes, but also suction cups, spudgers, an anti-static wrist strap, non-reactive plastic tweezers, and a lot more, all backed by iFixit’s lifetime warranty.

The kit would normally set you back $65, and while today’s $5 discount isn’t huge, it’s as good a deal as we’ve ever seen.