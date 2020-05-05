Take Over the World in Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Only $17 on PC

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (PC DVD-ROM) | $17 | Amazon

If you haven’t already bought Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, what are you doing with your life? No, seriously, stop reading and go buy it at Amazon, especially considering it’s only $17 there. This is for the physical disc , mind you, but the game can be authorized via Steam, where it’s currently still going for the full $60.

Advertisement

Civilization VI puts you in control of a fledgling group of settlers that you must grow into a dominant empire. Whether that’s through peaceful (yet often deceptive) diplomacy or endless war, there are many styles of play available to you, and as nice as the base game is, there’s a lot more fun and depth to be had in the expansions.