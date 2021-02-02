Take Over 65% off This Seven Piece Sleek Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $149 | SideDeal



Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this seven-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $149, which is 65% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in September 2020 and updated new information on 2/02/2020.