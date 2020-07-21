Take Over 50% off This Thirteen Piece Sleek Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $139 | MorningSave



Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this thirteen piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $139 which is 57% off what it’s original price is .

Advertisement

Again , how elegant do they look all shining together ? Made from pure aluminum they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these you’ll enjoy them for ages and prep the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.