It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleAccessories

Take Over 50% off These Charming Crossbody Bags From Marc Jacobs

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordstrom Rack
116
Save
Over 50% off Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bags | Nordstrom Rack
Over 50% off Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bags | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Over 50% off Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bags | Nordstrom Rack

A lovely bag can be just the accessory to tie a look together, plus you probably need one in lieu of carrying everything or not being able to get anything in tiny lady pockets. These Commuter Crossbody bags from Marc Jacobs are all over 50% off this week at Nordstrom Rack. The perfect piece to evaluate an enchanting ensemble.

Advertisement

There are three colors depending on taste and they are at different values as well. The black bag is 51% and currently $110. This tan aka Smoked Almond option is discounted 56% and runs for $100. The pink color called Ballet is the same at $100. No matter which color you choose this is a great day bag for running errands and is about the width of a sheet of paper. The strap is adjustable and the exterior features leather construction. A classy presentation all around.  

Nordstrom Rack indicates this deal will run for the remainder of the week. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
King Miles Abstract Quilt Set
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Anker Roav DashCam Duo Records the Road and Cockpit Simultaneously for $90

Only $13, It's Never Been This Cheap to Wreak Havoc in Borderlands 3

Save $70 on Comfy Men's Print Shorts at JACHS NY

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals