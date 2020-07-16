Take Over 50% off These Charming Crossbody Bags From Marc Jacobs

Over 50% off Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Over 50% off Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bags | Nordstrom Rack

A lovely bag can be just the accessory to tie a look together, plus you probably need one in lieu of carrying everything or not being able to get anything in t iny lady pockets. These Commuter Crossbody bags from Marc Jacobs are all over 50% off this week at Nordstrom Rack. T he perfect piece to evaluate an enchanting ensemble.

Advertisement

There are three colors depending on taste and they are at different values as well. The black bag is 51% and currently $110. This tan aka Smoked Al mon d option is discounted 56% and runs for $100. The pink color called Ballet is the same at $100. No matter which color you choose this is a great day bag for running errands and is about the width of a sheet of paper. The strap is adjustable and the e xterior features leather construction. A classy presentation all around.

Nordstrom Rack indicates this deal will run for the remainder of the week . Free shipping on orders over $100.