Take Over $150 off the Libratone Zipp 360° Bluetooth Speaker Right Now

Every now and then there’s a Meh deal of the day that makes us sit up and really take a look. Today is that day. This Libratone Zipp 360° Bluetooth/WiFi Speaker with Airplay 2 is $154 off right now and those are some absolutely unreal savings.

This wireless speaker gives you up to ten hours of tunes off of one charge and has full room sounds . It connects easily to your Android or iPhone. You can pair up to six of these speakers for an even bolder sound if you want to be adventurous about your set up. This is what the Airplay 2 is all about. It allows for multi-room streaming from one device so you can play different things in different rooms. Pretty cool. It comes was hush gesture detection, five presets of playlists/ radio stations, and connects to Spotify seamlessly. It’s got a speakerphone to take calls on it all works through Bluetooth. They also come in quite an array of colors. You can choose from Graphite Grey, Victory Red, Deep Lagoon, Cloudy Grey, Atlantic Deep, or Nordic Black. This speaker normally runs for $253 at Am azon so this is an amazing sale if you need a new wireless speaker for your domicile.

