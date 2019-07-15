Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water | $10 | Amazon

Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water | $10 | Amazon

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil | $14 | Amazon

Water is fine and all, but micellar water has the seemingly magical ability to remove all makeup and impurities from your face. And as part of Amazon Prime Day, you can save on two different Bioderma micellar waters—one is for sensitive skin, and one is for dry skin, but bot are just $10. Alternately, try out an oil cleanser for $14, yet another safe bet for dehydrated, sensitive skin. Plus, they’re French!