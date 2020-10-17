Take in a Breath of Fresh Air With 30% Off a Kuppet Air Purifier

Kuppet Air Purifier

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Kuppet Air Purifier | $123 | Amazon | Clip coupon

The changing of the seasons seems to have resulted in an allergy and sometimes an asthma flare-up for me. I also try to keep my apartment as clean as possible and vacuum regularly, but dust is still an issue in an old apartment no matter how reliable your Dyson is. Between these two issues, I walk around lately sniffling as if I’ve just had a good cry in the mornings before my allergy meds kick in.

I’m fine, really, I just need some good clean air! I’ve had an eye out for a decent deal on an air purifier for a while now as a result, and today I found that this Kuppet air purifier is 30% off when you clip the coupon on Amazon— a pretty steep discount. This purifier captures and filtrates pet dander and hair, smoke, mold, odors, dust, and other allergens and pollutants in the air. This model is ideal for medium spaces of just under 400 square feet.

Just check the little box below the $176 price point on Amazon to bring the device down to $123 at checkout.