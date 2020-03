Rotating Push-Up Handles | $12 | Amazon



So you’re stuck at home until further notice. It doesn’t mean that your workouts have to stop. For a decent $12, you can get a pair of push-up handles with a rotating base. With regular use, you’ll probably get the arms of Thor or Captain America ... maybe. Or maybe you’ll just get as toned as you please. But if you think rotating is a little too much, you can also detach the rotating base for a traditional push-up experience. Hop on it before it’s gone.