It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Take Home the Sleek and Simple Asus VivoBook 15 for $550

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
308
Save
Asus Vivobook 15 | $550 | Newegg
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Asus Vivobook 15 | $550 | Newegg

I’m told there are students right now who are on something called “winter break. If you’re one of those people, I envy you. If you’re one of those people and your laptop crapped out on you over the break, allow me to introduce your silver lining: the Asus Vivbook 15, which seems to regularly sell for $600 elsewhere, is $550 on Newegg until Monday.

Advertisement

While not the steepest discount, its narrow bezels and heavily MacBook-inspired design make it look more premium than its price tag suggests. In fact, the ErgoLift hinge design elevates its typing experience several notches above Apple’s. To top it off, it’s powered by AMD’s quad-core R7-3700U processor with Radeon Vega 10 discrete graphics.

I reviewed this laptop a while back, and I’ll say, even before Asus improved the performance, I was impressed by its sheer value. For big-size thinkers on a mid-size budget, it’s well worth this discounted price.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on Anker Charging Accessories Thanks to Today's Gold Box

The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants, According to Guys Who’ve Gone Natural

Nordstrom Is Having A Sale And Everything Is Up To 40% Off

Wednesday's Best Deals: Marshall Speakers, Anker Gold Box, Asus Vivobook 15, Nivea Body Wash, and More