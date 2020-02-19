Take Home the Sleek and Simple Asus VivoBook 15 for $550

Asus Vivobook 15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Asus Vivobook 15 | $550 | Newegg

I’m told there are students right now who are on something called “winter break. If you’re one of those people, I envy you. If you’re one of those people and your laptop crapped out on you over the break, allow me to introduce your silver lining: the Asus Vivbook 15, which seems to regularly sell for $600 elsewhere, is $550 on Newegg until Monday.



While not the steepest discount, its narrow bezels and heavily MacBook-inspired design make it look more premium than its price tag suggests. In fact, the ErgoLift hinge design elevates its typing experience several notches above Apple’s. To top it off, it’s powered by AMD’s quad-core R7-3700U processor with Radeon Vega 10 discrete graphics.

I reviewed this laptop a while back, and I’ll say, even before Asus improved the performance, I was impressed by its sheer value. For big-size thinkers on a mid-size budget, it’s well worth this discounted price.