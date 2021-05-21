Take Flight with 20% off the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter | $40 | Amazon



Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.