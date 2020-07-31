It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take Flight and Save 15% on All Drone Accessories From Moment [Exclusive]

Photo: Gabe Carey
Photo: Gabe Carey
One thing I learned about myself in the Great Summer of Social Isolation is I am absolutely a Drone Guy now. Whether to snap photos from an aerial view or because I just feel like playing with a quadrocopter outside video games like Watch Dogs 2 and Forza Horizon 4, flying the DJI Mavic Air 2 in my parents’ backyard and accidentally propelling it into their neighbor’s house is one of my favorite memories this summer. But it’s nothing without the accessories I got the pleasure of testing from Moment.

And because everyone should give them a shot, Moment is slashing the prices of all drone accessories on their online storefront by 15% using our exclusive promo code MomentDrones. For only a limited time, you can pair your drone—including but not wholly limited to the Mavic Air 2—with a hardshell carrying case, variable ND and Cine CPL lens filters, landing pads, and more at a considerable discount. Never again will your photos be overwhelmed by unwanted sunlight, nor will your UAV itself take damage from landing on rough terrain and unprotected travel.

