Take Everything On The Go With $90 4TB External Hard Drive

WD Easystore 4TB External Hard Drive | $9 0 | Best Buy

Back in March when lockdown started, I remember the day I had to vacate my office. We were told that someone in the building had tested positive for COVID-19 and were rushed out. I quickly threw everything on my desk into a tote bag and hurried out of the building. I think about the concept of an easy office “go bag” a lot nowadays. Having video on various SD cards or writing on a bunch of notebooks seemed fine until I was forced to move it all suddenly, making me reckon with how disorganized all my systems were. External hard drives are naturally a good solution to that, providing an easy way to store and move all of your work in a pinch. Best Buy currently has a 4TB WD Easystore external drive on sale for $9 0, which offers quite a ton of portable space. Considering how much work I’ll need to move from my home computer back to an office eventually, that might be the only “go-back bag” essential I need.