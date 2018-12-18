Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Thanks to today’s Amazon’s Gold Box, you’ll never need to buy another notebook or pen again. These Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebooks contain 36 pages, all of which are completely erasable when used with Pilot Frixion pens. But just because you’ve wiped your notes away, that doesn’t mean all your info is lost forever; with the help of Rocketbook’s app, your notes can be easily beamed into your smartphone and added to your favorite cloud-based app.

Right now, packs of two notebooks, along with three pens, are just $45, which is barely anything when you think about how much money you’ll save on paper for the rest of your life, not to mention how many trees will get a second chance at life.