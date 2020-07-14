Take Chicky Nuggies on Your Own Journey With The Child Lunch Box Set

The Child Backpack/Lunch Box Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Child Backpack/ Lunch Box Set | $31 | Amazon

Ok, this says this is for kids but when it comes to The Child, safe to say that babe is for everyone. This five-piece set from Bioworld is 17% off right now and it’s the cutest way to await the second season of The Mandalorian.

Bioworld makes quality bags and I’ve had a few from different fandoms over the years so I can vouch that they hold up really well. This set is all officially licensed like all of their products so they aren’t knockoff designs. In this set, you get the adorable backpack , lunch box, water bottle, ice pack, and a smaller zippered case. And even if you do have kids you can absolutely snag the little zipper bag for yourself. But again, there is zero shame in using all this yourself because The Child is for everyone.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.