Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

The only downside of being blessed with many different devices is that you have to keep track of many different cables. Or you could just get this cable to end all cables from Anker for $10 with promo code ANKE8436. The Powerline II 3-in-1 is a lightning, USB-C, and micro USB cable all rolled into one, so you’re truly prepared to charge anything..