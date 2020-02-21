It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Take Charge Of Your Comfort With This Discounted, Customizable Memory Foam Pillow [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
1
Save
Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $15 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA9DT
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow | $15 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA9DT

Customize your sleeping experience with this Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow. This particular item allows you to take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. One cool thing: Sable promises that this pillow is woven without “harmful substances like formaldehyde, mercury, heavy metals, or PBDEs, TDCPP, and TCEP (Tris) flame retardants.”

Advertisement

So you can rest easy knowing you’re safe and you’re getting a great deal. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJA9DT at checkout.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It Brings Me No Joy To Report That Magic Eraser Sheets Are Fantastic

Five Under-$25 Jewelry And Accessory Organizers

Banish All The Dead Spots In Your House With The Netgear WiFi System

After Years Of Suffering From Migraines, I've Developed My Own Handy Relief Kit