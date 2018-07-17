Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Feeling a little underwhelmed by your toothbrush? Fear not, but friend. Not only is Amazon discounted all the electric tooth brushes you could need from Philips Sonicare and Oral-B, there’s also a really great deal on Crest Whitestrips that you shouldn’t pass up. Plus, electric razors from Norelco and Braun if you’re feeling follicle-inspired.



First, take up to 40% off Philips Sonicare and Norelco personal care products. That means you can pick up a new toothbrush and electric razor in one go.

But wait, there’s more! There’s also up to 30% off Oral-B, Crest Whitestrips, Braun, and others. Basically anything you want to do to your face (grooming-speaking) is discounted.

