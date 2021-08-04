(Pre-order) R2- D2 Tamagotchi (Classic White) | $20 | Amazon

(Pre-order) R2- D2 Tamagotchi (Hologram Blue) | $20 | Amazon



Yeah, that’s right. R2- D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2- D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.