It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Take Bomb Selfies With a Trendy, $90 Ring Light

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
99
Save
Selfie Ring Light | $91 | Amazon
Selfie Ring Light | $91 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Selfie Ring Light | $91 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your selfies and YouTube tutorials, look no further than this selfie ring light. It’s only $91 and has three different light temperatures to really get your skin tone to shine. It can easily fit your iPhone or Andriod phone, and allows you to wirelessly take photos that are perfect for your angles. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals

The Best Webcams for Zoom Meetings, According to Our Readers

Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Ball

Record Your Road Incidents Discretely With Aukey's 1080p Mini Dash Cam, Now Just $26