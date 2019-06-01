Graphic: Shep McAllister

20% Off All Orders | Thermacell | Promo code Hero19



This might be a controversial take, but I have to say it: mosquitoes...they’re bad! I don’t like ‘em!

Advertisement

The problem is, I also don’t really like putting bug spray on my body, and that’s where Thermacell comes in. The company’s full line of electronic and battery-powered mosquito repellant products create a virtual bubble of protection from the blood-sucking bugs wherever you are, whether it’s in the backcountry or just in your back yard.

Now, for Father’s Day, they’re taking 20% off all orders with promo code Hero19, plus free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Suck on that, mosquitoes.