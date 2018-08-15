Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $51 from dozens of cities. Just pick your departure city, and you’ll see all of the possible destinations, and the lowest available price for each.

I clicked around a few random deals, and the best prices were available for a surprising number of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



