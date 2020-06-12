Take an Extra 60% off Sale and Outlet Items at Reebok for the Next 4 Days

Take an Extra 60% off Sale Items SUNNY60 Photo : Reebok

For the next four days, Reebok is giving you an additional 60% off all items in their sale and outlet section . There are more than 1,600 products to get deep discounts on with the code SUNNY60.

Men , women , and kids all have styles i ncluded in these sections . The popular Endless Road 2 sunning shoes are only $26 with the code. That’s $44 off the original price. T-shirts are as low as $15 and their top-selling running leggings are down to $30. This is a great deal so sizes are going fast but if you have the patience to poke around I bet you’ll find the perfect pair of new trainers and a killer workout outfit to match. There are a few pieces that are excluded but not many and it will tell you when you checkout.

Free shipping on orders over $25 and this sale runs until June 15.