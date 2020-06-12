It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleShoes

Take an Extra 60% off Sale and Outlet Items at Reebok for the Next 4 Days

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsReebok
173
Save
Take an Extra 60% off Sale Items | Reebok | Use Code SUNNY60
Take an Extra 60% off Sale Items | Reebok | Use Code SUNNY60
Photo: Reebok

Take an Extra 60% off Sale Items | Reebok | Use Code SUNNY60

For the next four days, Reebok is giving you an additional 60% off all items in their sale and outlet section. There are more than 1,600 products to get deep discounts on with the code SUNNY60.

Advertisement

Men, women, and kids all have styles included in these sections. The popular Endless Road 2 sunning shoes are only $26 with the code. That’s $44 off the original price. T-shirts are as low as $15 and their top-selling running leggings are down to $30. This is a great deal so sizes are going fast but if you have the patience to poke around I bet you’ll find the perfect pair of new trainers and a killer workout outfit to match. There are a few pieces that are excluded but not many and it will tell you when you checkout.

Free shipping on orders over $25 and this sale runs until June 15.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best VPNs, According to Our Readers

Three Home Office Printers Our Friends at Gizmodo and Lifehacker Can’t Live Without

Thursday's Best Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro, Amazon Echo Dot, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Lazmac Portable Sofa, Rubbermaid Food Containers, and More

Store All Your Leftovers In Some Rubbermaid Food Containers