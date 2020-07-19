It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take An Extra 50% Off Clearance Items at Express and Save Big On Great Looks

Elizabeth Henges
Who doesn’t love a good clearance sale? The chance to get new clothes at a deep discount is hard to beat. From now until the July 22, you can save an extra 50% off of Express’s clearance stock, for both men’s and women’s styles. Very nice!

The only hard part of a clearance sale is sifting through the items available for something you want. Maybe this very pretty midi dress piques your interest? This simple lacy tank top? A classic dress shirt? There is all that and way, way more available at Express. Get to shopping before this deal is done!

