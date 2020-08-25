Take an Extra 30% off Select Styles at Puma for the Next Three Days

30% off Select Styles THREEDAY30 Image : Puma

30% off Select Styles | Puma | Use Code THREEDAY30



Starting today our friends at Puma want to reward our readers with 30% off select styles for the next three days. Shoes, bags, workout gear, all the fashions for men. women, and kids Puma’s got you covered. Just enter THREEDAY30 and see what you can save. This code does take some playing around with to see what it’ll work with, I can tell you it does not work with sale items.

Advertisement

If all else fails there is also a 20% off sale going on and you can try your luck with the code TAKE20.

Free shipping on orders over $35 and code expires August 27.