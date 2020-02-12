It's all consuming.
Take An Extra 30% Off At Perry Ellis For Their President's Day Sale

Ignacia
40% Off Sitewide | Perry Ellis
Photo: Perry Ellis

Stock up on a couple of pairs of pants and shirts at Perry Ellis! They’re having a President’s Day Sale from now until 2/18 and everything is 40% off! So if you are still in need of a winter and spring wardrobe, now might be the time to take advantage of this deal! Just as a reminder, Perry Ellis has a range of products from suits, shoes, dress pants, and accessories like watches, belts and wallets so there’s a little something from everyone. Get something before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

