Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate back to school season, you can save an extra 20% at checkout.



Several categories are included in the sale, including computers, furniture, and Amazon devices, but it seems that a lot more items are eligible than you’d expect from advertised categories. For example, I got it to work on a DSLR, though it didn’t on a SONOS speaker. The search bar tool at the top of the page seems to return all Amazon Warehouse items, not just eligible ones, but it’s worth a shot if you have an out or production or rarely-discounted item you’ve had on your wishlist.

