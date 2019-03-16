New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off the brand’s entire sale section, which includes cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just use promo code SAVE20, and snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale ends tomorrow.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take an Extra 20% Off Sale Items at Original Penguin
New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off the brand’s entire sale section, which includes cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just use promo code SAVE20, and snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale ends tomorrow.