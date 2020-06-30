Take an Extra 20% off Sale Items at Converse for the Next Two Days

20% off Sale Section CONS20 Photo : Converse

20% off Sale Section | Converse | Use Code CONS20



This is just the kind of sale you were waiting for from one of America’s most classic shoe designers. Today and tomorrow take an extra 20% off almost everything in the sale section with the code CONS20.

Advertisement

The Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylor All Star high tops ( pictured above) are $36 as most All Star styles in this sale will be. Most CC slip-ons will run $34 and just about all of the Chuck Taylor low tops are $34- $40 with the discount. There are even a handful of sweatshirts, shirts, boots, and backpacks left over from last season but still just as cool as they were then . Men, women, and kids are all covered in this sale.

The deal runs until July 1. Free shipping on orders over $50. You can also sign up for their newsletter and get free shipping on any order going forward.