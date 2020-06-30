It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take an Extra 20% off Sale Items at Converse for the Next Two Days

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Converse

20% off Sale Section | Converse | Use Code CONS20

This is just the kind of sale you were waiting for from one of America’s most classic shoe designers. Today and tomorrow take an extra 20% off almost everything in the sale section with the code CONS20.

The Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylor All Star high tops (pictured above) are $36 as most All Star styles in this sale will be. Most CC slip-ons will run $34 and just about all of the Chuck Taylor low tops are $34- $40 with the discount. There are even a handful of sweatshirts, shirts, boots, and backpacks left over from last season but still just as cool as they were then. Men, women, and kids are all covered in this sale.

The deal runs until July 1. Free shipping on orders over $50. You can also sign up for their newsletter and get free shipping on any order going forward.

