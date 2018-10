Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you use dry shampoo, even if only in emergencies, Batiste is the brand you should buy. Save an extra 20% on a variety of scents and sizes on Amazon today, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Most Popular Dry Shampoo: Batiste Taking almost 50% of the best dry shampoo vote, Batiste is your can of choice by a wide margin. Read more Read

Side note: How the hell does this stuff work? I don’t get it.