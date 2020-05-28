Take an Extra 20% off Disney Summer Selects Today Only

Extra 20% off SUMMER20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Extra 20% off | Disney | Use Code SUMMER20



Yesterday Disney announced it would be reopening the Magic Kingdome and the Animal Kingdom July 11. Epcot will follow July 15. We imagine dates for Disneyland are to follow. For the rest of the day grab an extra 20% off their summer selects and get ready to hit the parks if you’re a Dizgeek. Remember to use the code SUMMER20.

Advertisement

There are a ton of tees for the whole family in this sale, easy breezy summer wear. But this Stitch spirit jersey is pretty perfect for a cool July night at the park. A good bag is always key on the outings. My dudes, don’t feel left out. T his Mickey and pals woven shirt is a must for warm weather in the House of Mouse. Don’t worry there’s plenty of fashions for the kids too.

This sale is good until midnight and there’s free shipping on all orders over $75.

Advertisement