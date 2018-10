Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

As far as trail snacks go, Clif Bars are some of the tastiest and most filling out there, and you can save 15% on your favorite flavor today on Amazon. Just note that you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to take advantage of the coupon (you can cancel after your first shipment), and that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Pro tip: go for the ones with nut butter filling.