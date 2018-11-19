Frederick’s of Hollywood’s Black Friday sale is already good: The storied lingerie brand is offering up bras for $19, seven pairs of underwear for $20, and 50% off lingerie in every color, material, and wacky design imaginable. But now, on top of those major discounts, you can take an additional 10% off of all those underpinnings with promo code KINJA10. Time to make some space in that underwear drawer.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Take an Extra 10% Off Frederick's of Hollywood's Black Friday Sale [Exclusive]
Frederick’s of Hollywood’s Black Friday sale is already good: The storied lingerie brand is offering up bras for $19, seven pairs of underwear for $20, and 50% off lingerie in every color, material, and wacky design imaginable. But now, on top of those major discounts, you can take an additional 10% off of all those underpinnings with promo code KINJA10. Time to make some space in that underwear drawer.