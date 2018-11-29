Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 75" TV that costs $3,500. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sells in the US, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for deeper blacks, full array backlighting, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $5,000 around the web, its official Black Friday price from Samsung. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $3,500, just for our readers.