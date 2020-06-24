It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Take an Additional 30% off Items in Anthropologie's Tag Sale Starting Today

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsanthropologie
66
Save
30% off Tag Sale Items | Anthropologie
30% off Tag Sale Items | Anthropologie
Photo: Anthropologie

30% off Tag Sale Items | Anthropologie

Starting today over 2,000 items are further discounted in Anthropologie’s Summer Tag Sale. What does that mean? Most of the pieces in the tag sale were already up to 50% off, well now they are giving you another 30% off.

Advertisement

There are some really wonderful summer duds in this sale that are deeply discounted. This dolman-sleeved top in white is perfect for a day in the sun paired shorts or a skirt. Tuck it in or let this cotton-blend hang for just $38. I have lots of tall friends who look amazing in maxi dresses and they buy all of them from Anthro. I’m loving this tiered one ($70) that’s a little bit country, very June Carter Cash. You can easily pair that dress with my favorite rancher hat ($34) to complete that look. There’s a lot to sift through to find the perfect deal but sizes are going fast with how good this sale is.

Discounts will appear in the basket and there’s free shipping on orders over $50.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $34

Spigen is Selling AirPods Cases and Apple Watch Bands for $7 Each

Aukey's Travel Tripod Can Become a Monopod on Command, Now Just $50

Wednesday's Best Deals: Anker 45W Fast Charger, 300 Biscoff Cookies, Luxury Towel Set, Spigen AirPods and Apple Watch Cases, Samsung EVO microSD Card, and More