Take an Additional 30% off Items in Anthropologie's Tag Sale Starting Today

30% off Tag Sale Items

30% off Tag Sale Items | Anthropologie



Starting today over 2,000 items are further discounted in Anthropologie’s Summer Tag Sale. What does that mean? Most of the pieces in the tag sale were already up to 50% off, well now they are giving you another 30% off.

There are some really wonderful summer duds in this sale that are deeply discounted. This dolman-sleeved top in white is perfect for a day in the sun paired shorts or a skirt. Tuck it in or let this cotton-blend hang for just $38. I have lots of tall friends who look amazing in maxi dresses and they buy all of them from Anthro. I’m loving this tiered one ($70) that’s a little bit country, very June Carter Cash . You can easily pair that dress with my favorite rancher hat ($34) to complete that look. There’s a lot to sift through to find the perfect deal but sizes are going fast with how good this sale is.

Discounts will appear in the basket and there’s free shipping on orders over $50.