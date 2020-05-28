Take an Additional 25% off Select Kenneth Cole Home Styles for the Rest of May

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Photo: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
For the rest of May, Kenneth Cole is giving you an additional 25% off some already discounted pieces in their home styles section. This will bring most of the items savings over 50% off the original price. Use the code KCHOME25 at check out.

This includes duvet sets, sheets, blankets, pillows, and towel sets. Everything in this collection is classic and neutral which makes it easy to mix and match with whatever you already have. All traditional American styles just like each of the lines in the company.

Deal runs until May 31. Free shipping on all orders over $75.

