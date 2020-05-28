Take an Additional 25% off Select Kenneth Cole Home Styles for the Rest of May

Additional 25% off on Home Styles KCHOME25 Photo : Sheilah Villari

Additional 25% off on Home Styles | Kenneth Cole | Use Code KCHOME25



For the rest of May, Kenneth Cole is giving you an additional 25% off some already discounted pieces in their home styles section . This will bring most of the items savings over 50% off the original price. Use the code KCHOME25 at check out.

Advertisement

This includes duvet sets , sheets, blankets, pillows, and towel sets. Everything in this collection is classic and neutral which makes it easy to mix and match with whatever you already have. All traditional American styles just like each of the lines in the company.

Deal runs until May 31. Free shipping on all orders over $75.