It's all consuming.
Take All the Polaroid Pictures You Want With This $35 Fujifilm Instax Camera

Ana Suarez
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera | $35 | Amazon | Clip the coupon

Looking to feel nostalgic and take some polaroid pictures? Now that Polaroid cameras are back in style, they seem to be pricier than when we were kids. Don’t pay full price, when you can get a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera for only $35. You can snag it in Ice Blue for this low price when you clip the $14.96 coupon on the page.

And you obviously will need to get film for this camera! This seems to be the priciest part about owning a Fujifilm camera.

