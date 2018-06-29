Amazon Tap - Alexa-Enabled Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $85 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

If you’re missing Alexa when you’re not at home (or in your car), you can take her anywhere with this Amazon Tap. Plus, now that you can enable an always-on microphone mode, it’s a much better product than it was when it launched. You can get a new one for just $85 today, which is the best price we’ve since Black Friday.