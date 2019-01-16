Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Take your Alexa skills anywhere with this discounted Amazon Tap. You can get a refurb one for just $40 today on Woot, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you live in an Alexa-powered household, it just seems right to have a portable version of your favorite smart assistant to take with you, like to the garage or next to your pool. (Shut up, I know it’s still winter but some people live in LA.)

The best part? Alexa gets better all the time. And for $40, this is a cheap bluetooth speaker just smarter.