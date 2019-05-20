Photo: Amazon

If you’re always looking for the best way to use every inch of space in your home, corner shelves are the way to go. Corners are often just wasted space or the place where you stick a plant that you always forget to water. Instead, you can turn your boring corner into something you’ll actually want to look at with the Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves. The shelves in the espresso finish are the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon for only $15.

