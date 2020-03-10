Take Advantage of the Lowest Price Ever on This 2-in-1 Slow Cooker

Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker GOMediaFree for free shipping Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Everyone deserves a good slow cooker in the kitchen. Set it, forget it, and come back to a delicious hot meal by the time you clock out — it’s the busy person’s killer utility. When you add a sautee tray to the top, well, not even Gordon Ramsay can top your efficiency!

That’s exactly what this 2-in-1 6-quart unit by Ninja serves up. You can throw some fresh veggies on top while you stew a nice broth in the main chamber. And now, you can get it for $70 at MorningSave, the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Even better, you can pair that with promo code GOMediaFree to get free shipping, just because we love you and the bellies you need to fill.